RnB and Reggae singer Jamal Wasswa has added his name to the list of local artistes planning to release music albums before the year ends.

Popularly known for his songs Abakyala Balabye, Abakyala Bazira, Omusomesa, Oba Wuwo, among others, Jamal has not released a big hit in the past many years.

He looks to change that in the coming few months with the release of a brand new album which he has been compiling for a while now.

The singer is back in our faces doing a media tour and very soon he will be back in our ears with new music.

While appearing on NBS TV’s KURT show on Saturday, Jamal Wasswa revealed that he has a new album in the offing.

He revealed that on the new album, he has tried to blend his old music touch with the new urban vibes to create sweet melodies.

Jamal also noted that he has worked with the likes of Artin Pro, and Moses who produced is golden tracks back in the day.

I am compiling a new album. I have worked with Moses, the man behind some of my old big songs, and Artin Pro Jamal Wasswa

Several artistes have already released albums with Azawi’s African Music album still taking the lead in terms of airplay.

Many more have promised to release new albums and EPs in coming months and music fans are rubbing their hands in anticipation.

We cannot wait for what Jamal has to offer!