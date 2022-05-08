Singer Jamal Wasswa is on the hunt for an unidentified young man in Nansana who impersonates him and takes away money from promoters.

The issue of impersonation in the arts industry has been ongoing for many years. Often, it arises when a fan is overly obsessed with a celebrity.

Now, however, there is a crop of young men that impersonate celebrities to take money from events promoters.

Jamal Wasswa is the latest victim of the growing vice.

While appearing on the NBS KURT show om Saturday afternoon, Jamal revealed how someone im the areas of Nansana is ruining his brand through impersonation.

The soft-spoken singer noted that the man in question takes money from promoters and mimes his songs, but he does it so poorly which is ruining his reputation.

Jamal hinted that he has already filed for an arrest warrant and he must have the man arrested to answer charges of impersonation.

There is a guy in Nansana who impersonates me. He mimes my songs. What he does that I don’t like, he calls himself Jamal, takes money from people. He was recently in Masaka and took Shs5m to perform. He is short, and he even bleached to look like me. He often performs in Kwempe and Nansana. There is an arrest warrant on him, I will arrest him because that is impersonation. Jamal Wasswa

DJ Nimrod acknowledged having seen the said impersonator and also noted that there are very many youths impersonating different other artistes.

“I know a few other boys impersonating Jose Chameleone, Bobi Wine, and David Lutalo. I thought they’re just doing comedy but it is bad if they are taking money from people,” DJ Nimrod said.