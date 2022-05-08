Thousands of revellers filled up Mbale SS Grounds to watch their favourite artistes perform at the Club Pilsener-sponsored Purple Party Tour in Mbale on Saturday.

For over three months, Douglas Lwanga and his Purple Party events team had been making activations prior to their Mbale tour.

The tour was boosted by a partnership with Nile Breweries Limited brand Club Pilsener which has always supported Ugandan music and events.

On top of the star-studded performers list, beverages were in plenty as Club Pilsener provided discounted beer and other merchandise at the venue.

Pallaso performs at the Purple Party Tour in a wheelchair

Around midday, the gates were opened and music fans from all walks of life had began flocking into the venue.

It didn’t take long for Mbale SS Grounds to be filled whoch showed how much the revelers had anticipated for this event.

Performances got underway in the evening although to the wee hours of Sunday morning with the likes several top performers showcased their talent.

Eddy Kenzo, Pallaso, Mesach Semakula, Nina Roz, Zex Bilangilangi, Feffe Buusi, Vyper Ranking, Grenade, MC Mariachi, DJ Roja DVJ Mercy Pro, DJ Zatto, among many other artistes, deejays, emcees, and comedians rocked the stage.

Take a look at some of the photos from the event below: