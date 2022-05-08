Sheebah, Bebe Cool, Fik Fameica, among many others left revelers yearning for more after Saturday’s Capital FM national Tour concert in Fort Portal.

Capita FM Uganda, in a bid to celebrate the biggest and best Ugandan English radio station which has stayed at the top of the radio industry for over 30 years, partnered with Club Pilsener – a brand that has supported Ugandan music for many years.

The Capital FM crew arrived in Fort Portal before D-day to prepare for the show before meeting Rukirabasaija Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV on Saturday morning.

The activations prior to the show had already indicated that the revelers in the city were in much anticipation for the show.

Also Read: Bebe Cool, Sheebah, Fik Fameica Confirmed for Capital FM Tour in Fort Portal

The stage was set for Buhinga Stadium where revelers turned up in large numbers starting as early as midday to catch a glimpse of their celebrities.

Performances got underway with Capital FM presenters working the crowds before comedians, emcees, and deejays set the mood higher.

Musicians including Bebe Cool, Sheebah Karungi,B2C Entertainment, Fik Fameica, among many others then gave the best of their performance through the night to the wee hours of Sunday morning.

“It was a massive one bambi, thank you capital fm for always paying back to the community We really enjoyed the vibe,” a fan who attended the show commented.

Below are some of the photos captured at the event: