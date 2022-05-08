Photos of Veronica Luggya a.k.a Vinka with her one-year old daughter rocked the internet on Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day is a celebration honoring the mother of the family or individual, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.

It is celebrated on different days in many parts of the world, most commonly in the months of March or May.

On Sunday, Uganda joined other parts of the world to celebrate the day with everyone celebrating it differently.

Vinka and her daughter (Credits: Instagram)

Socialite media was decorated with photos, videos, and artwork of people wishing their mothers a happy Mother’s Day.

From beautiful quotes to heartwarming messages, the day went on so well for most.

Different celebrities as well celebrated their mothers as others cheered themselves up, emphasising the fruits of their motherhood.

However, Swangz Avenue singer Vinka seems to have stolen the shine with adorable photos of herself holding her one-year daughter.

Vinka shared the beautiful photos of herself and her baby clad in all white, with crowns on top of their heads, and added the caption:

“One of the most beautiful chapters of my life. Happy Mother’s Day.”

In the photos shot by Century Photography UG, Vinka and her daughter were dressed by Beryl Qouture, hair done by Sandra Even, and makeup done by Mona Faces.

Take a gaze at the photos below: