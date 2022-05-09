Masaka city businessman Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesi was spotted with a new girlfriend at a nightclub just a few days after reuniting with Angel Kwakunda over the weekend.

The yet-to-be-identified lady was seen being tightly marked by Lwasa at the club and he always followed her wherever she went.

The two had a quality time and based on the video footage all the signs showed that the two are more than friends.

In a recent interview, Lwasa hinted about falling in love with dark-skinned ladies as he explained how he is fed up with being tossed up and down by brown ladies.

Speculations and rumors have already gone wild alleging that the lady in the video is his new girlfriend.

He is yet to make a comment about the allegations.