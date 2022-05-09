In the quest for the next Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) president, Big Talent Entertainment boss Eddy Kenzo has confirmed that his vote belongs to King Saha.

Unlike some other artists who have decided to keep their cards close to their chests on who they will vote for as the next UMA president, Eddy Kenzo publicly stated that he can’t betray King Saha this time around.

The reasons he gave backing his support for Saha were about their friendship and advice that they have often shared since they started doing music.

King Saha gave me a call and requested that I vote for him as UMA president. Secondly, I started music with King Saha and I remember the times when I was in studio with Saha when no body knew him and we could advise each other. So, I know him very well. And for that matter, I can’t betray him. Eddy Kenzo

When King Saha crossed paths with the Eddy Kenzo interview, he thanked him for always believing and trusting in him.

Thank you young Mandela. Allah bless you, Allah bless UMA KING SAHA FOR UNITY & TRANSPARENCY. King Saha