Big Talent Entertainment singer Edrisah Musuuza a.k.a Eddy Kenzo has announced that the Eddy Kenzo Festival is back on.

Early in March 2020, just as the music industry geared up for the Eddy Kenzo Festival which was slated for 28th March 2020 at Kololo Airstrip, events were banned as President Museveni sent the country into lockdown.

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, public gatherings, concerts, and other events were halted to avoid the spread of the deadly virus.

Kenzo and his team were dealt a big blow as the hype and anticipation that had been built around the festival had all bore no fruit.

It took Uganda close to two years before concerts and bars were reopened early in January 2022 and the Eddy Kenzo Festival is now back on.

Announcing the good news on Sunday evening through social media, the Weekend singer revealed that the festival will start with a streak of shows across the country before the main concert in Kampala.

Hello everybody get ready and prepared for the ROAD TO EDDY KENZO FESTIVAL. It’s gonna be a country wide festival. It’s gonna start from different parts of Uganda and stop in the central part where the main event will take place. Main event date to be announced soon. #EddyKenzoFestival Eddy Kenzo

Several local and international artistes had pledged to attend the festival in 2020 before its postponement including Tanzania’s Harmonize.

We await to see who will be on the performers list when the festival eventually happens.