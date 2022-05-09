Singer and music analyst Jenkins Mukasa is mourning the loss of his father Mr. Anthony Mukasa who breathed his last on Monday morning.

Jenkins Mukasa shared the sad news concerning the loss of his dad through his social media accounts.

Upon sharing the unfortunate news, many of his followers took to his comment section and sent him condolence messages together with his family, comforting them to go through the trying moment.

My Dad; Mr. Anthony Mukasa has gone to be with the lord. RIP Dad, till we meet again. Jenkins Mukasa

The cause of his death has not yet been established but Jenkins Mukasa will be revealing to the public more details about the cause of his dad’s passing.

The burial arrangements are also yet to be announced but hopefully by the day of the day they will be out.