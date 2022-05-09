Renown TikToker Lord Elektra couldn’t hide her excitement after being crowned the Best Female TikToker of the Year at the recently concluded Famous Teens Awards.

For a social media app that only became popular in Uganda after the outbreak of Covid-19, TikTok’s growth in the +256 has been immense.

Today, it is hard to find a youth without TikTok installed in their phone – and the numbers only keep soaring day by day.

Already, the app has its kings and queens, and Lord Elektra is just one of them.

Lord Elektra and Sheebah Karungi

Lord Elektra, real name Kyomuhangi Betinah, only joined TikTok in 2020 during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Today, she boasts 6.3 million likes and over 439k followers on the app. She has also signed several endorsement deals with top brands.

Last week, she was crowned the Best Female TikToker of the Year in Uganda at the Famous Teens Awards.

Speaking to MBU, the comic Elektra said that winning such an award is a motivational feat for her to keep going.

It feels good knowing how much people appreciate my content. That keeps me going. Lord Elektra

Congratulations Elektra!