Singer Spice Diana could not hide her excitement upon landing on a video that showed the artwork of her song “Body” on the New York Times Square billboard.

Just a few Ugandan artistes including Bobi Wine, Azawi, and Eddy Kenzo have had their music projects advertised on the New York Times Square before.

Spice Diana’s collaboration with Nince Henry titled “Body” has as well made it there following its feature on the “Faces of Afrobeats” Spotify playlist.

In a video shared by Prime Music Partner, a publishing and distribution company in New York, the artwork of “Body” appeared on the Times Square.

Also Read: Azawi elated upon making it on New York’s Times Square Billboard

Upon landing on the video, Spice could not hide her excitement as she quickly shared the good news with her fans.

She reposted the short video and added the caption, “Waking up to some good news. My country people, we at Times Square.”

One of the main reasons why Times Square is so popular is the sheer amount of theaters along Broadway, in Lincoln Center, and the Theater District.

You can catch award-winning plays and musicals all year long. The area is busiest during annual festivities, especially New Year’s Eve.

See more

Congratulations Spice!