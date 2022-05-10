According to a notice seen by MBU, Andrew Kabuura has warned NTV Uganda against using his trademark “The Pressbox” for their new sports show.

Former NTV Pressbox show presenter Andrew Kabuura resigned from the Serena-based TV station over a week ago.

A few days later, he was spotted at the Next Media premises which incited rumors that he was set to switch to NBS TV.

The NTV Pressbox show viewers were left confused about what was to happen to the show they have enjoyed watching for four years.

It was later revealed by the station that the show would return bigger and better on Monday 9th May 2022 dubbed “The Pressbox.”

Yesterday, however, the show was not aired as promised. We have been reliably informed that NTV was warned against using the name “The Pressbox.”

AKN Advocates, on behalf of Andrew Kabuura, cautioned the Nation Media Group station to desist from using “The Pressbox” because Kabuura owns the trademark.

The notice further reveals that Andrew Kabuura owns all the copyright in the show that was previously aired on NTV.

NTV has hence been asked to desist from using the trademark in the airing of any program or they risk being sued for “copyright and trademark infringement.”

Below are the contents from the letter: