Rapper Shafiq Walukagga a.k.a Fik Fameica has announced the dates and venue for his forthcoming concert slated for August.

Considered one of the best local rappers of his generation, Fik Fameica has built a reputable music brand over the last seven years.

He boasts a huge fan base mostly consisted of youths who love his bangers and admire his fashion sense and lifestyle.

After a couple of years without holding his own concert, Fik Fameica will finally be doing so come August.

On Monday, the Fresh Gang boss has revealed that his concert dubbed “Fik Fameica Live in Concert” will happen on 26th August 2022.

The concert will be held at Hotel Africana and more details concerning charge fees and other performers are yet to be announced.

This is not the first concert Fik Fameica has held following a flopped “ My Journey ” concert at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds in December 2018.

He will be looking to proving his critics wrong come 26th September and we cannot wait to see how he does that.

See more Let’s go my people!!! 26th August #Fikfameica Live in concert! At Hotel African!🤞🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/bUiw0Dx9Wm — FIK FAMEICA 🦍”FRESH BWOY” (@FFameica) May 9, 2022

Fingers crossed!