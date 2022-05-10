USA-based Sudanese Afrobeat singer Yvng Tondo, real name is Dini Agamiri, believes Ugandan music has a lot of potential and yearns to work with Eddy Kenzo and Spice Diana.

With songs like Baby, Forever Love, All I Want, and his latest Sweet Love, Yvng Tondo’s future seems bright.

He tells his life experiences through his music with an aim of sharing his positive mindset with the listener.

We caught up with the 22-year-old budding singer to talk about his life, inspirations, and opinions about Ugandan and East African music.

What inspires your music?

I want to tell my story; my life and how I grew up. I want to share my experiences through my music and I hope that people can relate to my experiences and feel a positive a change in whatever situations that they might be going through.

What is your perspective on the Ugandan and East African music industry?

Great question! I think the Ugandan and East African music industry in general deserves greater recognition than what it is getting right now.

There are so many talented artists that could really breakout with the right exposure.

Any plans of having collaborations with a Ugandan artiste?

Definitely! I like to network and build connections with other musicians and collaborations are part of that process.

There are so many talented artists in Uganda, but if I have to choose, I would like to collab with Eddy Kenzo and Spice Diana.

Eddy Kenzo and Spice Diana at the 2019 ASFAs

East African music is doing well currently regionally but still has a big leap to take to attain global success. What is lacking and what do you believe has to be done for that to happen?

There is great talent, but what the industry needs is exposure. What artists need is support and the opportunity to network with music executives, producers, and other artists to learn more about the business aspect of music.

You released your first project in 2020, just around the time when Covid-19 had ravaged the world. How did that affect the start of your career and the entertainment industry in general?

Covid really made things hard for a lot of people and it affected many industries, especially the entertainment.

When I released my project in late 2020, I wasn’t expecting that things are about to shut down due to COVID.

Like many people I couldn’t travel or perform, but I used the time to craft my art and create more music. I have lots of records made in 2020 and 2021 so be on the lookout for more releases.

Tell us more about “Sweet Love”

I wanted to write a song about having that special someone that understands you, that holds you down, and has your back no matter what life throws at you.

Is it inspired by a true story?

Not per say, but some parts of the song are inspired by own experiences and the experiences of others of what I have seen in good loving relationships. That is what Sweet Love is about.

Which, of your near future plans, can you share with our readers?

I will be releasing new music and hopefully go on tour soon. So be on the look out for more from me.

Last remarks?

I want to thank you for this great opportunity to talk to you. I am hoping that we can keep the conversation going as I continue to release more projects.

In the meantime, please subscribe and follow me on all social media platforms @YvngTondo. Thank you once again.

About Yvng Tondo

Born on 23rd July 1999 in North Dakota to parents of Sudanese descent, Yvng Tondo is an Afrobeat Artist, Songwriter, and Entrepreneur.

At a very young age, he learned how to play musical instruments in church with his friends. After graduating from high school, Tondo decided to pursue music as a career.

He started writing music and singing, and together with his friends, they put together a full production and recording studio.

In December 2020, Tondo released his first full production record, Precious, which was a fusion of Swahili and English to showcase his raw talent and versatility.

In 2021, he released Baby, Forever Love, and All I Want. His career has never looked back since and he plans to develop his art further.