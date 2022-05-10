For the past couple of days, word has been making rounds disclosing how Galaxy FM’s Mr. Henrie and Prima Kardashi are no longer in a relationship.

The rumors which circulated alleged that Mr. Henrie and Prima had called it quits on grounds that the former was facing pressure from his family to ditch the latter something which is not true.

Further gossip linked Mr. Henrie to a young slay queen who puts up in the areas of Munyonyo.

He has at last come out and poured cold water on the allegations stressing that they are baseless, untrue, and irrelevant.

The reports about me breaking up with Prima are not true. I still dating and head over heels deep in love Prima and we are 100% happy. Mr. Henrie

He maintained that his relationship with Prima is still very young and sweet and the bond only gets stronger each day.