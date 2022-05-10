Renown controversial pastor Franklin Mondo Mugisha has accused fellow city pastor Martin Ssempa of teaching him bad habits of using cocaine.

Pastor Mondo opened up about his old behaviors with Pastor Ssempa after the latter roasted him for failing to take care of the child he gave birth with the late Sarah Nakuya.

Mondo exposed their dirty youthful deeds after Ssempa’s striking remarks saying the former has contributed a lot to tainting the image of pastors in the country.

His remarks didn’t go down well with Mondo who struck back explaining how Ssempa also taught him how to puff toxic substances.

Mondo defended himself noting that when he realized what Ssempa was teaching him was dangerous for his health, he quit the habit.

Pastor Sempa taught me how to use cocaine but thank God I left those acts. Pastor Mondo