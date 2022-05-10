Fresh Cuts Entertainment’s new kid on the block Ronald Alimpa is celebrating a million views for his trending song dubbed “Seen Don” which he released a month ago.

For a rising artist to release a song and it hits a million YouTube views within a month in not something common in Uganda.

Not even the hits released during the lockdown managed to hit such quickfire figures during the time when most of the public had gone digital.

To celebrate the new milestone, Ronald Alimpa shared the good news through his Twitter account thanking his fans and followers for continuously viewing his hit jam.

1,000,000+ Views To me, this is another milestone. Whoever has listened, watched, shared & danced to “Seen Don Olusuku Lwa Cement”, Bambi thank you so much for contributing to this achievement. Ronald Alimpa

Watch full videeo Here https://t.co/GxFZPNtmw2 pic.twitter.com/7iYdteHtcT — Ronald Alimpa Olusuku Lwa Cement (@RonaldAlimpa) May 9, 2022

Congratulations Ronald Alimpa!