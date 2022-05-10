Eddy Kenzo reveals that he is not sure his relationship with Bobi Wine will ever be good again as they do not talk anymore.

When Eddy Kenzo was beginning his professional music career, he was given a helping hand by Bobi Wine’s younger brother Mikie Wine.

Then affiliated to Firebase Crew, Kenzo and Mikie Wine dropped a banger dubbed Yanimba and Kenzo has never looked back since.

In 2020, however, the once respectable bond between the Big Talent Entertainment boss and his former mentor was dealt with a big blow.

A leaked conversation in which Kenzo allegedly criticised Bobi Wine for being mean and hypocritical ruined their relationship.

While speaking in an interview with Urban Television, Kenzo revealed that he is not sure he will ever be in Bobi’s good books again.

“I don’t hear from Bobi Wine anymore,” Kenzo answered when asked if they talk. He further noted that he doesn’t know if their relationship is good.

Kenzo also said that he has no personal grudge against the NUP leader and if he ever booked him to perform at any of his events, he would gladly perform.