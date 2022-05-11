Gagamel Entertainment boss Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool has endorsed singer Cindy Sanyu as the best candidate for the position of Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) president.

Bebe Cool endorsed Cindy Sanyu during a press conference that he held at his home in Kiwatule after a few weeks of stating that he wouldn’t vote for both her and King Saha.

He gave reasons to back up his support for Cindy saying being UMA president involves constant lobbying of funds from the government, interacting with different stakeholders and being a person who can speak fluent and good English something that Cindy has managed to do ever since she took over office.

Being president involves constant lobbying, interacting with the different stakeholders that include government. We need a president who can speak English for starters. I only see Cindy as the right candidate. Bebe Cool

Bebe Cool went on to express how he is passionate about Uganda’s music industry adding that he has overtime observed and experienced all the ups and downs the industry has faced.

He commended Cindy Sanyu for not abandoning the office during the hard times of the Covid-19 pandemic just as some other leaders did.

I’ve always been so passionate about Uganda arts, artists, and the Ugandan music industry as a whole. I’ve observed and experienced all the ups and downs the Ugandan industry has faced. I have also witnessed different UMA presidents abandon ship before their terms of office expire because of challenges within the arts industry. But Cindy even in the challenging Covid times withstood the pressure and kept moving. This resilience in her is proof she’s up for the task. Some artists might not agree with me because of their differences with Cindy but I believe those same differences forced other presidents to retire prematurely. Cindy Sanyu