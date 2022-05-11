Good Lyfe crew singer Weasel Manizo, born Douglas Mayanja, has requested the critics who are always pestering him to release new music to leave him alone.

Weasel Manizo let his critics know he is not interested in releasing new music as he spoke to journalists who asked him about his music plans.

In his response, Weasel told journalists that he is enjoying his life and he is not having any plans of hitting the studio to record new songs.

He added that he is still making money and vibing to his old music that he made with the late Mowzey Radio.

No one should force or put me under pressure to release new music or singles very soon as I also don’t force them to produce bananas and ask them to send me. I love matooke so much. I am still enjoying my life alone and I don’t want to sing. Let everybody stay in their own lane. Please and please, don’t put me under pressure to release new music. Weasel

When asked about whether he plans to hold a concert any time soon, Weasel asked whoever wants him to hold a concert to go and support other artistes who have announced concert dates.