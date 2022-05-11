Ugandan singing siblings Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira put up a dynamic performance that left the judges emotional at the Canada’s Got Talent semi-finals.

Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira continued to raise Uganda’s flag at the Canada’s Got Talent competition semi-finals.

Performing Calum Scott’s ‘You Are The Reason’, the budding duo impressed the crowd and the CGT judges with their dynamic vocal ranges.

Their performance, a tribute to their mother Julie Mutesasira, left the judges emotional when Julie’s face was flashed on the screen.

Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira’s Fate to be decided by Canadian voters

Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira shall have to wait for the results from votes by Canadians to know whether they will join Stacey Kay, Savio Joseph, Kellie Loder, Shadow Entertainment, and Courtney Gilmour in the finale.

The two-hour live finale show will happen next week on 17th May 2022 on CityTV.com. Several Ugandans have congratulated the duo for reaching this far.

About Canada’s Got Talent

Got Talent is the world’s greatest talent competition for acts of allages and sets out to discover the most unique, skilled, heartwarming and show-stopping performers Canada has to offer.

Dancers, singers, illusionists, comedians, and every imaginable talent in between will compete before a panel of celebrity judges, a live studio audience and the entire nation.

With compelling stories and mesmerizing performances, this competition is unlike any other.