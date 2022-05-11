At last, singer Douglas Mayanja a.k.a Weasel Manizo has put the gossip of who could be in possession of the late Mowzey Radio’s hard disk to bed.

Weasel Manizo wrapped up the allegations when he publicly disclosed that he is in possession of the said hard disk, dispelling rumors that someone else had made off with it.

He cleared the air while speaking in an interview on Urban TV as he expressed his views about the fresh and young artists who always re-do their songs.

I am in possession of the widely talked about Mowzey Radio’s hard disk. So, they should keep calm. Weasel Manizo

While speaking about re-doing their songs, Weasel explained that he loves it so much because it is a sign of respect and inspiration that they have a generation that looks up to them.

He further maintained that he has no bad blood with Fresh Cut Management singer Ronald Alimpa of the “Seen Don” fame who re-did their African Weather jam.