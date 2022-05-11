Renown Ugandan philanthropist, model and socialite Judith Heard was unveiled as the National Environment Goodwill Ambassador by NEMA on Tuesday.

For her efforts to promote the conservation of the environment, Judith Heard was crowned the 2022 Miss Environment Africa International in Mumbai, India.

JH, the reigning Miss Elite Africa, has represented the country at different stages throughout her career and she has been rewarded for her efforts.

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old model was unveiled as the National Environment Goodwill Ambassador at the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) offices in Kampala.

While accepting her new role, Judith Heard thanked NEMA for recognising her efforts and passion for conservation.

I’m truly honored to be chosen as the National Ambassador. I accept the responsibility of championing environment conservation under the guidance of the National Environment Management Authority. I thank Dr Akankwasa Barirega for recognizing my effort and passion for conservation. I also wish to commend the board, management and staff of NEMA for working hard to achieve the 2015-2025 National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan goals. Judith Heard

She pledged to support NEMA through its endeavours to identify, develop and advocate for programs that promote environmental conservation.

“As National Environment Ambassador I pledge my support and that of the Judith Heard Foundation to further the realization of the following conservation goals;

Advocacy for plastic waste management.

Enhancing participation of indigenous peoples and local communities, women, men and youth in the implementation of NBSAPII.

Tree planting.

Enhancing environment education and public awareness about the need to protect and conserve Uganda’s biodiversity for this and future generations.

“The Judith Heard Foundation will work closely with NEMA to identify, develop and advocate for programs that promote environmental conservation in partnership with conservation bodies and environmentally conscious private companies and celebrities,” she added.

Congratulations JH!