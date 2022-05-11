Tuff B has applauded Sheebah’s courage of having publicly spoken against sexual harassment and he cautions everyone to stand up and join the fight.

On Monday, Sheebah Karungi through a video shared on her social media pages revealed how she had been sexually assaulted by a famous Ugandan man.

Sheebah furiously stated that the man in question walked towards her car with his security team and touched her inappropriately just before she stepped on stage to perform at an event.

You are a SURVIVOR my dear, setting the world on FIRE with your TRUTH and you may never know who needs your LIGHT and your RAGING COURAGE. Tuff B

Despite not revealing the name of the offender, Sheebah cautioned people to stop sexually harassing musicians.

“I don’t care what you think about when you see me on stage or in any of my videos dressed the way I dress up , you better RESPECT MY BODY. It’s MINE, I get to do whatever I want to do with it. You DON’T. You can watch but you CERTAINLY CAN’T TOUCH. #WomenAreNotObjects” Sheebah’s post read on Facebook.

Upon her revelation, several critics arose to question her dress code, with a few shamelessly saying that dressing skimpily is the reason she was gropped.

“Don’t tell women how to dress. Tell men to respect women and their bodies,” is what the self-styled Swagg Mama gracefully replied.

Fellow singer and TV personality Tuff B concurs with her statements.

Through a post on his pages, the Dolphin Foundation CEO applauded Sheebah for speaking up against the growing vice in the industry.

He asked other celebrities to join in and play a role of breaking the silence and condemning sexual harassment and violence against Ugandans.

There remains what seems like (an) IMPENETRABLE wall of SILENCE and ingnoring around VIOLENCE towards all Ugandans despite level, proffesion, or class and we must all play a ROLE in BREAKING this silence. You’re not a VICTIM for sharing your story Sheebah. You are a SURVIVOR my dear, setting the world on FIRE with your TRUTH and you may never know who needs your LIGHT and your RAGING COURAGE. #STOPVIOLENCEAGAINSTUGANDANS Tuff B