Legendary songstress Juliana Kanyomozi is celebrating her son Baby Taj’s birthday as he turns two years old today.

In a sweet but precise worded message, Juliana Kanyomozi expressed how much joy baby Taj brings to her home and family.

The mother of one went on to pray to the Almighty to guide and protect his precious son in whatever he touches.

You turn a year older today my precious son. You fill this home with so much joy. May Allah be your guide and protector in all you do. Happy birthday Taj Love mum. Juliana Kanyomozi

Juliana Kanyomozi welcomed her new bundle of joy on this exact day in 2020.

Her pregnancy was quite secretive and it took many by surprise when she finally gave birth in the United States of America.

Baby Taj’s arrival came nearly six years after Juliana lost her only son, 11-year-old son Keron Raphael Kabugo who lost the battle to Asthma at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya in 2014.

Happy birthday Baby Taj!