Two of Uganda’s best vocalists A Pass and King Saha combine on this new melodious love song dubbed ‘Muunda’.

“Muunda” is a Luganda word translated to mean “Inside”. It was produced by A Pass himself and Sir. Dan Magic, mixed and mastered by Herbert Skillz

“Olimu ki? Olimu ki muunda? Tondekawo, bwondeka awo nfa…” goes the chorus sang by A Pass in his soft trademark voice to set the mood for the song.

King Saha then interjects with his verse which will definitely let you know that the song is about a man begging for his lover not to leave him.

Melodies, lyrical maturity, and the progressions at different points in the song make it such a masterpiece to listen to.

A Pass, while speaking to MBU, revealed that he has been recording music for a while now and waiting for the right moment to release it.

His fans must be excited by this new release as we anticipate his album set for release later this year. For now, enjoy the Muunda audio below: