Celebrated journalist Andrew Mwenda has termed singer Sheebah’s sexual assault allegations as a “sickening publicity stunt.”

At the start of the week, Sheebah Karungi publicly revealed how a VIP sexually assaulted her while at an event over the weekend.

Despite not revealing who the molester is, the former Team No Sleep singer noted how the man in question, together with his security, walked towards her car just before she stepped on stage and touched her inappropriately.

This old pervert was trying to be funny with me. They just opened my car with his security team, they found me asleep as I was about to step on stage. He was trying to be inappropriate in front of my team members…no shame, no remorse, nothing! Sheebah

Immediately after Sheebah revealed her ordeal, netizens arose asking for her to name the molester so that he can be apprehended.

Rumors started making rounds indicating how Sheebah had performed at Prof. Gilbert Bukenya’s party. Other accusations also pointed at Andrew Mwenda.

On Friday morning, the founder and owner of The Independent through a long Facebook post trashed Sheebah’s allegations.

In his statement, Mwenda says that in her entire video, Sheebah does not mention the event, time, date, and place the incident happened.

He also notes that the singer did not make it clear whether she was raped or not. He finds it strange that a woman of her stature can be violated in such a humiliating and painful experience and instead of reporting the offender to the police, she takes the matter onto social media.

I find it strange that a woman of her stature can be violated in such a humiliating and painful experience and instead of reporting the offender to the police, she takes the matter onto social media. To gain what? Sympathy? Why not seek justice through the police and the courts? In any case she could have pursued both: sympathy in the public sphere and justice in the courts of law. Andrew Mwenda

He says that he has never met Sheebah in his life nor heard of her until the video came out and allegations were made against him.

Mwenda further reveals that when he tried to contact Sheebah on WhatsApp to find out about the allegations, she completely ignored him.

He believes that she is pretending and that the incident never happened, and if it did, that she saw an opportunity to do a publicity stunt.

Below is Andrew Mwenda’s full statement: