Veteran Kandongo Kamu singer Willy Mukabya says he is out to challenge his son Mukabya Junior who joined the music industry without his permission.

Willy Mukabya explains that he wants to prove to his son that the music industry is not as easy as he thinks.

He wants to let him know that he needs to work hard in order to stand a chance to shine.

Mukabya Senior explains that the competition is in good spirit to enable his son to be a recognized and respected musician in Uganda.

Also Read: Willy Mukabya’s son Junior wants to use music to help the youths in Uganda

Mukabya Junior decided to join the music industry forcefully without my permission. But when I heard his music, I found out that he can pretty sing well. However, I am going to compete with him and he will get to know why he joined this industry. Willy Mukabya

Willy Mukabya also added that since he heard his son saying that he wants to keep his legacy standing, he chose to challenge him by getting into competition in efforts to have him do better than he did.

Ee wait to see who of the two will turn out better than the other.

Meanwhile, Mukabya Junior who works in South Africa has a new track titled “Nze Akufa”.