Singer Geosteady’s ex-lover Prima Kadarshi has come out and explained why she refuses her children from accessing social media and viewing local TV stations.

The mother of two notes that she does not want to see her children get exposed to the ill content that is always shared on social media and TV while still at a tender age.

She explains that she tries a lot to keep her children only glued to cartoons as she fears her children could get traumatized and distracted by what is published and aired on some TV stations.

Prima Kadarshi further stressed that she also tries to keep a smiling face whenever she is close to her children and always asks their dad to do the same in order not to reveal to their kids their misunderstandings.

My kids even don’t know anything that concerns social media. They’re always watching cartoons. I don’t give them access to the internet. They only time they get to be on it is when I am recording them on Snapchat. Apparently, even if someone tells them anything, it will just be new to their ears. This is because my kids have never seen me sad or unhappy in their faces. I always present myself in front of them while am jolly. I even always tell their dad to show them love and respect our differences and not show them our negative side plus fall outs. In fact, at my home, TV doesn’t change. It is always showing cartoons. We are now used to it. Prima Kadarshi

Prima Kadarshi explained that she only wants her children to learn about her differences with their dad when they are fully grown up after making their own research.