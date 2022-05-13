Kats Music singer Victor Ruz, real name Wajja Victor, has dropped the visuals of his new song dubbed “Twesangeyo”.

With more singers dropping new projects and announcing concerts, it is safe to say that the music industry is active again after a period of two years of lockdown.

Victor Ruz is one of the few artists that kept releasing good music through the lockdown period and has since won a couple of awards.

He returns with Twesangeyo which was produced by Warren De Prof and mastered by Anel Tunez.

Also Read: Victor Ruz shoots his shot at Desire Luzinda’s 17-year-old daughter

“Twesangeyo” is a classic single by Victor Ruz redefining the source of Ugandan Afrobeats sound to freshen up the new generation vibe.

The singer announces that whoever is looking for him should find him at the club and urges people to enjoy life because it is too short.

The visuals were directed by Allan Sojja of Afro Nation and they show his artistic mind complemented with good lighting and a script relatable to the lyrics.

Take a gaze below: