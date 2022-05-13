Singer Bebe Cool’s wife Zuena Kirema expressed how her son Caysan Ssali’s best qualities make her a better mother as she wished him a happy 10th birthday.

On this day, ten years ago, Bebe Cool and Zuena Kirema’s son Caysan was born in Boston, United States of America.

In March, Caysan’s health had his family members worried after he was bedridden with Malaria and infections.

He persevered through the worrying times and he celebrates his tenth birthday with this special message from his mother.

Also Read: BEDRIDDEN! Bebe Cool Opens Up on Son’s Illness

Zuena says Caysan is not just her son but a piece of her heart. In her message shared across social media, she said that his humbleness and zeal to always do better make her a better mother.

You’re not just my son, you’re a piece of my heart. You bring the best out of me as a mother because of your humbleness and zeal to always do better. No matter how old you grow, you’ll always be my little boy. We love you Cay. Happy birthday. Zuena Kirema

See more

Happy birthday Caysan!