Loukman Ali collected yet another major award after his film ‘The Girl In The Yellow Jumper’ won Best Movie in East Africa at the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) on Saturday 14th May 2022.

Since releasing The Girl In The Yellow Jumper, Ugandan film director Loukman Ali has been winning accolades and international recognition for his outstanding work.

On Saturday, he bagged the Best Movie (East Africa) award after beating the competition from the likes of Raphael Emmanuel, Denise Kibisu Ngubuini, Sarah Hassan, Dolapo Adeleke, Ayeny T. Steve, and Mariam Ndagire.

The Girl In The Yellow Jumper was nominated alongside movies like The Grand Little Lie, My Husband’s Wife, Just In Time, Ugonwa Wa Kifo, and Beautiful Ashes.

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is an annual accolade presented by MultiChoice recognizing outstanding achievement in television and film

This year, the AMVCAs 8th edition event has happened for eight days starting 7th May to 14th May 2022 having not happened in 2021 due to COVID-19.

About ‘The Girl In The Yellow Jumper’

Released in 2020, ‘The Girl In The Yellow Jumper’ is a 1 hour and 20 minutes Ugandan thriller directed by Loukman Ali.

On 26th December 2021, ‘The Girl In The Yellow Jumper’ became Uganda’s first-ever film to feature on Netflix .

The movie which features several top Ugandan actors follows a man who escapes a hostage situation and returns home with a story to tell.

Maurice Kirya, Morocco Omari, Michael Wawuyo Jnr, Rehema Nanfuka, Phillip Luswata, and Gladys Oyenbot, among others star in the film.

Congratulations Loukman and the rest of the cast!