Stand-up comedian MC Kapale, born Bashir Kawuki Simon, says he now feels glad and happy ever since he apologized to his colleagues that he had wronged.

MC Kapale who spoke with a smiley face narrated that he is currently living a jolly lifestyle compared to the previous weeks when he was down on his knees pleading to be forgiven over misunderstandings he had with different individuals.

He disclosed that when he apologized, some of his old friends forgave him and sent him some money that enabled him to purchase a new Subaru Forester to replace the old car that he had sold off.

He stressed that only Mama Fiina is yet to accept his apology and also give him more local herbs.

MC Kapale further warned those that have not yet forgiven him to stand alert that anytime his “small gods” could strike, slapping each and everyone that is yet to accept his apology.