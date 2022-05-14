Africa’s biggest and most adventurous music festival Nyege Nyege returns to the shores of the River Nile in Uganda after over two years of lockdown.

Considered Uganda’s most anticipated event on the annual social calendar, Nyege Nyege Festival will happen from 15th to 18th September 2022 at a new location, Itanda Falls.

While unveiling the new dates and venue on Friday, it was revealed that the old venue became too small and there was a need for change to give the event a new edge.

“Itanda Falls will be the venue for Nyege Nyege for the next five years,” the Festival co-founder Derek Debru told NBS TV on Friday night.

Etania Mutoni enjoys a good time at the 2019 Nyege Nyege festival edition

After two years of lockdown this will be the most historic edition by far with a new location, fresh experiences, and massive line up of more than 300 artists from all over the world.

The festival founded on love, resilience, passion for music and shining light on Uganda, is going all-in this year, collaborating with collectives from across the continent.

By upgrading to a brand-new site, Nyege Nyege is confident that it will be able to offer revelers a more comfortable and spacious experience, while putting Itanda Falls on the map as one of East Africa’s most fascinating tourism destinations.

“Despite a two-year forced hiatus, Nyege Nyege’s vision remains the same: to declutter the global culture space of old ideas about what African music is about, to dispel existing and oppressive stereotypes, and to provide more equitable access to international markets for African creatives, as well as a space for diverse voices from alternative music to connect with one another,” read a statement from the organizers.

Along the known stages of Dark Star, Tropical Disco, Nyege Nyege Main Stage, Bell Club, Roots and Culture Stage, this year will see an expanded version of the Spirit of Uganda stage showcasing music and culture from all corners of Uganda, including food, crafts, music, and storytelling.

The artist line up featuring more than 300 performances will be released soon. The festival will also collaborate with the superficial machine collective to create hybrid digital experiences connecting the festival to the world and satellite events held globally

Nyege Nyege will live up to its reputation, as the most adventurous and amazing party on Planet Earth, putting Uganda at the very centre. Derek Debru, Festival Co-founder

Talent Africa CEO, Aly Allibhai further affirms that, “After two years of lockdown we are super excited to bring back the Nyege Nyege festival. We look forward to creating awesome event experiences at the beautiful new location. This edition will be very special and remembered for a long time.”