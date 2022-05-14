It is now official that Fenon Records has actively bounced back in music production and management.

Fenon is known as the music record label that made the Blu*3, and partly, gospel singer Levixone. The company that has mastered the art of events production over the years has again returned to give us another fresh talent.

At the beginning of the week, singer Vamos 256 released a song titled “Konkona” and it is said to have been produced by Steve Jean and Joel Keys, the official Fenon music producer.

The song that has so far taken TikTok by storm is the artiste’s first production under his new record label, Fenon.

According to Vamos, he was directed to Fenon through a friend who told him to send his song to Steve Jean at Fenon.

He said that after his music reached Fenon, he was called to the studio and was offered free studio time and that was how he ended up as an artist signed to Fenon.

After “Konkona“, Vamos told this website that he is already recording an album that he will release when the right time comes but for now, he wants to let Ugandans have enough of Konkona.

Vamos 256 is signed under Fenon Records but managed by Night Sky Talent management. Listen to the jam below: