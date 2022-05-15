In March, singer Vivian Tendo grabbed news headlines after she acquired a brand new car, a Toyota Mark X, followed by rumors that disclosed how it was gifted to her by a secret lover.

She, however, disregarded the rumors and emphasized that she bought the ride with money she collected from her personal furniture business.

Speculations went on and on but Vivian Tendo stood her ground and maintained that she is a very independent girl who does not depend on anyone.

The story seems to have changed as you read this. Just recently while appearing on Urban TV, Vivian Tendo admitted that the Toyota Mark X was a gift from a secret lover.

When asked whether she still has the car, she said that she returned it to the owner because several other women came out claiming its ownership.