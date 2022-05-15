United Kingdom-based singer Faisal Sseguya a.k.a Rabadaba is in love with Fresh Cut Entertainment singer Ronald Alimpa’s music style.

Rabadaba opened up about his love for Ronald Alimpa’s music style while responding to a question concerning who, in his opinion, is the most impressive artist among the new kids on the block.

In a quick response, he mentioned Ronald Alimpa’s name asserting that he has hit the limelight with a slightly different touch in the music industry.

He stressed that his sound is great plus his unique voice and that he has some elements of the late Prince Paul Kafeero which is very rare to find among many artists.

Also Read: Ronald Alimpa’s ‘Seen Don’ hits a million YouTube views a month after its release

On that matter, he called upon fellow Ugandans to promote Ronald Alimpa more so that he can earn some cash and produce more great songs like the ones that he currently has.

Rabadaba also requested the public to push him to be more creative so that he can last long with his style than being fought and dragged down as a section of media personalities have done previously.