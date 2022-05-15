Source Management singer Hajara Namukwaya Diana alias Spice Diana was full of praise for her long-term manager Roger Lubega as he added another year to his age.

In a post that celebrates manager Roger Lubega’s birthday, Spice Diana went all out and expressed how her manager changed her life from the day they met.

She explained that for the six years they have been together, she has seen all the best things in life that she fantasized about while growing up.

The “Anti Kale” singer thanked her manager for believing in her talent, fighting her battles, and most importantly making her see all that she thought was impossible turn possible.

She further praised Roger for helping her establish and sell out the brand “Spice Diana” uniquely and thus asked God to grant him good health and whatever his heart desires.

Happy birthday to my life changer Lubega Roger, 6 years with you as my manager have been the best years of my life. Achieved most of dreams. Thank you for believing in me, fighting my battles, wishing every good thing for me, most importantly making me see all that was impossible possible in my life and career. Standing with me and making sure the brand spice Diana uniquely exists. May God grant you all your heart desires and protect you. Enjoy your new age my best manager. Spice Diana

Happy birthday Roger Lubega!