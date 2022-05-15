The Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) electoral commission team has, at last, announced a new date for the highly-anticipated public presidential debate that was promised earlier.

Previously, the debate was scheduled to take place towards the end of April but due to some unavoidable circumstances, it didn’t take place.

In a recent interview on Sanyuka TV, the chairman UMA electoral commission Mr. Jeff Geoffrey Ekongot explained that the debate would be held a few days before voting.

Following constant pressure from the public demanding to know the dates for the debate, the electoral commission team led by Mr. Ekongot through Twitter revealed that it will be held on 21st May 2022.

Thereafter, on Monday 23rd May 2022 the elections will take place as well. However, what is left to understand is whether the elections will be digital or by ballot as earlier communicated.

Debate is scheduled to take place on Saturday 21st May 2022 shortly before the Elections scheduled for Monday 23rd May 2022. UMA