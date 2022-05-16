Singer and outgoing UMA president Cindy Sanyu a.k.a The King Herself is set to unveil a new artiste named Tila Muzik.

Having had a successful music career for two decades, Cinderella Sanyu is looking forward to passing on the torch to the younger generation.

From her camp, we have already been gifted with a top dancehall artist in Karole Kasita whose talent development we are still witnessing.

To that, The King Herself plans to unleash another dragon named Tila Muzik.

Tila Muzik

Tila has been doing music for the passion of it and now wants to launch a professional music career under the wings of her mentor, Cindy Sanyu.

Just like Azawi and Karole Kasita who refined their art through weekly live band performances before they established their professional music careers, Tila is a regular face at the popular live band hangouts in Kampala.

She has also been hosting theme night events at different bars around town, often featuring big artistes whom she is affiliated with.

Her music style is similar to Cindy’s and there is a thought that we could be having yet another Karole Kasita in the making.

Those that have watched her perform before note that her sassy and aggressive character coupled with her energy and the right connections could help her towards a big breakthrough when officially unveiled.

While celebrating Tila’s birthday on Sunday 15th May 2022, Cindy revealed that she will officially unveil Tila to the top music scene very soon.

Not much information regarding the time of her unveiling has been shared by her mentor yet but we anticipate that she will be ripe for the industry’s harvesting later this year.

Tila is part of Cindy’s campaign term in her quest for another term as Uganda Musicians Association president.

Cindy, we are ready when you are!