Local rapper Gravity Omutujju has opened up on battling anxiety, sadness, and going broke despite remaining consistent with his art.

A fleet of cars, a couple of houses, a steady income flow, several hit songs, a supportive fanbase, fame, power, etc – what could go wrong?

Often, such is the impression about celebrities if you are looking at them from the outside. On the inside, it’s usually a different reality altogether.

Celebrated singer Gravity Omutujju, real name Gereson Wabuyu has all the above mentioned but he is dealing with anxiety.

On Sunday, the Tusimbudde singer opened up about going broke, anxiety, and being sad through his social media platforms.

Sometimes I’m sad, most times I go broke, everytime I’m dealing with anxiety but who you wan tell? The game is the game! Art must be created. Shout out to God always for showing himself strong and mighty. Gravity Omutujju

His fans and fellow celebrities have applauded him for sharing and pray that he recovers from the anxiety.