Very soon, singer Maureen Nantume will be growing her family as she expects to welcome a new member in her household.

Over the weekend, Nantume’s close friends treated her to a surprise baby shower by close friends.

The singer didn’t expect anything at all and based on the videos spotted by this website, she was overwhelmed by what her friends staged for her.

At the event, Nantume spoke with much excitement as she thanked the organizers for showing her too much love.

She said that there is nothing she could pay in return to her friends but just to thank God for their good health.

When asked about the gender of the baby she expects to give birth to, Nantume declined to mention

She also revealed how she declined to go for a scan to find out the baby’s gender saying that she will be grateful with whoever child God blesses her with.

According to her close friends though, Nantume wants to give birth to a baby boy according to the reaction she often gives whenever someone mentions that she’ll have a baby girl.