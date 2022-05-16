Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel, real name Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, is set for his second performance in Uganda this August.

This year already, Ugandans have attended concerts headlined by several Nigerian music acts including Ruger, Chike, DJ Neptune, and Fireboy DML, and Fave SZN.

Kizz Daniel will be added to the list after his August concert was announced a few days ago.

According to information availed to MBU, the Oshe singer will perform at Lugogo Cricket Oval on Saturday 6th August 2022.

The concert organised by Deejaychi Entertainment, Urban Empire, NavCorp, among others is expected to pull large crowds.

Kizz Daniel will be performing in Kampala for the second time following a memorable Buzz Leavers Rock performance at the Garden City Rooftop on December 5th 2015.

About Kizz Daniel

Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known by his stage name Kizz Daniel, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter.

He went by the stage name Kiss Daniel prior to changing it in May 2018.

He signed a record deal with G-Worldwide Entertainment in 2013, but left the label following a publicized contract dispute and court case.

Best known for his singles “Woju” and “Yeba”, Kizz Daniel founded his own Fly Boy Inc record label in November 2017.

2022 seems the year of revival for his career after a few dormant years since rebranding. Uganda should be ready for an energetic concert.