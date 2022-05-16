Following the fire that gutted kiosks around National Theater, we have established that singer Phina Mugerwa lost her boutique in the unfortunate incidence.

The singer lost most of her property (clothing) to fire as her green boutique was located next to the welding plant that is believed to have been the cause of the fire.

More updates reaching us reveal that a welder identified as Vincent Sanjo who is in charge of the welding plant is apparently behind bars as interrogations carry on.

The good news is that the National Theatre was not directly affected by the fire which burnt up shops, salons, and restaurants, leaving everything in ashes.

Property worth millions of shillings were lost and the owners of businesses want to be compensated.

Several artists are said to own some businesses around National Theatre.