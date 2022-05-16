Spice Diana was not able to perform for her fans in the United Kingdom on Saturday due to a failed Visa application.

On Saturday 14th May 2022, Spice Diana and NUP leader Bobi Wine’s wife Barbie Kyagulanyi were expected in London, UK.

Barbie Kyagulanyi was invited to host the event dubbed Empower The Girl Child concert at the Royal Regency hotel.

Spice Diana was also booked to perform for the attendees, some of whom were to follow the show on live stream from different parts of the world.

The Source Management singer, however, did not maanage to travel to the United Kingdom.

Through social media, the singer who is soon to release a new EP revealed that her Visa application failed and hence she couldn’t travel to London.

“My visa application failed to come on through on time which translates into my failure to travel to the UK and perform,” Spice Diana partly wrote.

She apologized to her fans who were eagerly waiting to watch her performance before promising to do better in future to stand with the Girl Child.

Below is her statement in full: