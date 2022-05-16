Spice Diana was not able to perform for her fans in the United Kingdom on Saturday due to a failed Visa application.
On Saturday 14th May 2022, Spice Diana and NUP leader Bobi Wine’s wife Barbie Kyagulanyi were expected in London, UK.
Barbie Kyagulanyi was invited to host the event dubbed Empower The Girl Child concert at the Royal Regency hotel.
Spice Diana was also booked to perform for the attendees, some of whom were to follow the show on live stream from different parts of the world.
The Source Management singer, however, did not maanage to travel to the United Kingdom.
Through social media, the singer who is soon to release a new EP revealed that her Visa application failed and hence she couldn’t travel to London.
“My visa application failed to come on through on time which translates into my failure to travel to the UK and perform,” Spice Diana partly wrote.
She apologized to her fans who were eagerly waiting to watch her performance before promising to do better in future to stand with the Girl Child.
Below is her statement in full:
To my UK fans and the world over. Am very heart broken and disappointed to be the bearer of bad news to my endearing fans of the UK that as planned and scheduled earlier that I, Spice Diana would embrace the Empower The Girl Child concert slated for tomorrow the 14/05/2022 for a special performance in unity with my sister Barbie Kyagulanyi.
My visa application failed to come on through on time which translates into my failure to travel to the UK and perform.
I would like to extend my deepest apologies to everyone who was waiting on me not just from the UK but the world over as well who would make time to catch the live show online.
To the Girl Child Team, I am with you in spirit and I pray and hope that next time all shall be in due time for a better tomorrow for the Girl Child movement. With lots of love, Spice Diana.Spice Diana