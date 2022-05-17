Singer, Actor, and Radio Personality Ethan Kavuma goes on to express his passion for fashion by launching his own clothing merchandise labeled “MUKWA”.

Born on 16th November 1992, Ethan Kavuma a.k.a Eth Lawinsky has slowly risen through different creative ranks, showcasing his multitalented personality.

As a musician, the 29-year-old has had a couple of bangers in recent years, collaborating with some of the top acts in Uganda including Sheebah Karungi and King Saha.

He is also a Video Director whose special creative touch was witnessed in the “Kiggwa Leero” visuals on which DJ Slick Stuart and Roja feature Jose Chameleone.

Also Read: Eth Lawinsky named Sanyu FM’s ‘Hot Mic’ search winner

As an actor, he has graced some of the top casts in Ugandan film and he seems natural in the field.

While at it all, his style has won over many hearts in the entertainment space and he doesn’t shy away from the passion he has for fashion.

Ethan Kavuma launched his own “Mukwa” merchandise last week. It was revealed that “Mukwa” is a coined slogan that he often uses to add flavor to a chat.

“It is off his trendy social media slogan “MUKWA” – a catchphrase he uses to add flavor to a conversation,” a source told MBU.

The “Mukwa” merch comprises different pieces inclusive of; Cropped Hoodies, T.shirts, Tank Tops, and Crop Tops in various colors.

Take a gaze at some of the pieces attached below: