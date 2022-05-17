Shwento, a singing trio comprised of three talented boys originally from Mbarara, dreams of taking over Kampala with their love songs.

In the depths of the lockdown, a group of creative friends sat under a tree in Mbarara city, in western Uganda.

A vision of an african creative collective that would create melodies, march and movements was born among these youthful souls who hummed sweet melodies to mother earth, thanking her of the gift of music, art and life.

Shwento Banjo, Shwento Bowman and Shwento Simba, took the journey from Mbarara to come to the big city of Kampala to look for an opportunity for someone to hear what they had created when the whole world was taking a break.

Their first body of work ‘SHWENTO 2020’ was produced at Masters Music Studios in Ntinda Kampala.

What is SHWENTO?

Shwento is creative minds collective that was started in March 2020 at the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

The group comprises of Singers, Songwriters, DJs, Producers, Instrumentalists and is headlined by Banjo, Simba, and Bowman.

Banjo, real name Agaba Collins, defines the word “Shwento” as “Uncle” translated from Runyakore. “Shwento” was built to embody what the role of what an “Uncle” is in society.

“From the music, art, relationships, and all creative messaging through the diﬀerent art avenues, we are building a family,” notes Banjo.

He adds, “Shwento is bigger than just Shwento. We shall have Shwenkazi (Aunt), and Shwenkuru (Grand Dad), and any other derivatives.”

Bowman, real names Aremwaki Gilbert, also believes that “Shwento is meant to create African art in a very urban and modern sense that it can be related to even from as far as Korea or Japan.”

Simba, real names Simbaraishe Goodson, from Zimbabwe believes in the power of brotherhood and the bond that art with music as a foundation can create.

Coming from a diﬀerent country, he found comrades in Shwento and has felt at home with his art and in his unique South African vibe.

‘SHWENTO 2020’ – The Album

Released in December 2020, the “SHWENTO 2020” Album was written, composed, recorded, mixed and mastered at Masters studios.

The 7-track Album was a culmination of the Shwento Boys songwriting prowess under the guidance of Masters in-house songwriting team lead by the talented David Makueta with hit songs like Mestil and Anytime.

Masters Music producers Lawraid Vybz and Skillz On The Beat were the music masterminds behind the sound of this album, crafting chords and melodies for songs like “Evil”, “Nanaira” and a Chef Barry remix for “Move”.

The trio is ready to take a seat in the mainstream industry and vows to do whatever is possible to gain their position in the ranks.