Former Kyadondo East MP Apollo Kantinti has shared a highlight about his current relationship status with his ex-baby mama and singer Shamim Namawa.

Apollo Kantinti disclosed that he is currently single and living a happy lifestyle ever since he called it quits with Shamim Namawa.

The last time we ran a story about the pair, it was engulfed in a domestic violence scandal as Apollo Kantinti accused Shamim of wanting to make off with his five land titles.

Shamim Namawa also accused his baby daddy of child neglect and denied wanting to steal Kantinti’s land titles.

Namawa reasoned that she kept the land titles with her lawyers because she feared her husband would use them to clear the bank loans he got during electoral campaigns.

Shamim Namawa

In due process, Kantinti regretted falling in love with Shamim saying that he was previously not aware that she was not “wife material” but rather a materialistic woman.

Apparently, Kantinti is a happy man since he managed to recover all his five land titles from Shamim and on that point, he has called it a wrap.

When asked whether he is the reason why Shamim Namawa took a break from music, he distanced himself from the allegations stating that he only stopped injecting money into her music career but didn’t stop her from doing music.

He revealed that since they parted ways, Shamim bounced back to doing music and that she even has a brand new song dubbed “Kyapa”.