Singer Mansur Ssemanda a.k.a King Saha does not support the idea of conducting the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) voting process in the digital way.

King Saha reasons that it is unnecessary to vote virtually yet the Covid-19 pandemic ended long ago.

He backs up his reasons by noting that since everything returned to normal with free movements for everyone, he finds no sensible reason for voting online.

King Saha took the example of the recently concluded general elections that were done by ballot despite taking place during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He further complained of the irregularities that have marred the online voting process with some other artists figures not appearing well.

The “Zakayo” singer also stressed that he was issued with a register three weeks back but to his dismay, up to date, the artist registration process is still taking place.