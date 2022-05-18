World music singer Giovanni Kiyingi has yet again blessed our ears with a new song titled “Ntuunze” which has a very good message that everyone needs to hear.

The word “Ntuunze” is a Luganda word which can be loosely translated to mean “I Have Sold”. The song has a deep message as he hints on how things used to be done back in the days.

Listening to the song in-depth, Giovanni Kiyingi shares the different activities that people used to do years ago but are no longer doing nowadays.

The song is rich in sound and instruments as a number talented artists played great roles to produce such a unique piece of art.

Different personalities including Samuel Bisaso, Jude Mugerwa, and Medaforacle contributed hugely to breathing life to the song.